Police warn against celebrating cultism in Osun

The Osun State Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, has warned cultists and unscrupulous elements in the state to put a stop to plans to celebrate cultism.

This is as Olokode revealed that intelligence at the disposal of the command availed that plans were in top gear to mark Monday, August 8, as Cultism Day.

In a statement signed by the spokesperson of the Command, Yemisi Opalola, Olokode warned that the police command and other security agencies in the state would not tolerate any unlawful gathering or assembly that will endanger the peaceful atmosphere enjoyed in the state.

The police boss, who stated that he had given marching orders to police formations within the state to be on alert and nip in the bud any act capable of truncating the peace of the state, added that the alleged celebration may lead to bloodletting and destruction of properties.

“Consequently, the state police command, in collaboration with other security agents and the Civilian JTF will not tolerate any unlawful gathering or assembly that will endanger the peaceful atmosphere of the state, especially during this electioneering period as the plan to mark 8/8 may lead to bloodletting and destruction of properties.

“Therefore, the Commissioner of Police has given marching orders to the Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), and tactical units to be at alert and nip in the bud any act capable of truncating the peace of the state.

“Also, hoteliers, recreation/event centers and landlords/landladies are by this announcement warned not to allow their facilities to be used for any cult related activities/meetings, as owners of such facilities are liable for prosecution,” the statement read.

While warning that any individual found in contravention of the warning would be arrested and prosecuted, the CP advised parents and guardians to caution their wards to be law-abiding and desist from any act or unlawful gathering and assembly before, during, and beyond the said date.

Olokode, who advised the people of the state to go about their legitimate businesses, assured that the command has taken necessary security measures to forestall any likely breakdown of law and order.

“Finally, the citizens are urged to be security conscious, vigilant, co-operate and collaborate with the security agents by giving useful, credible, and timely information and report any suspicious movement or activities of cultists and other criminals through these numbers: 08039537995, 08123823981 and 08075872433,” the statement concluded.