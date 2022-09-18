Port Harcourt-based businessman assaulted in Cross River

A Port Harcourt based businessman, Mr Terrance Abang, has been physically assaulted by some officials of Yakurr Local Council Area of Cross River State.

Abang was allegedly assaulted by officials of Yakurr Taskforce after he stopped at Omilakwa Petrol Filling Station in Ugep Community to refuel his vehicle.

Narrating what happened, he said, “I stopped over in Omilakwa Petrol Filling Station in Ugep Community on my way from Port Harcourt, heading towards Ikom Local Government Area. I had run short of fuel. To my greatest surprise, a group of young men surrounded my car just as I finished buying petrol and paid for the product.

“They asked me to give them my car key, probably because they saw two aged women who approached me as I was about to purchase petrol.

“The women begged me to take them up to Ochong Community in Obubra Local Government Area in case I was heading to Ikom. I tried to explain to the them that I wasn’t a transporter, but a car dealer.

“I tried to let both women to know that I was weary and tired and wouldn’t have time to start carrying people up and down on the guise of giving assistance to people.

“The taskforce guys clamped down on me and began to struggle for my car key with me. I resisted every attempt to seize the key from me because I didn’t know who they were, in addition to the fact that they had nothing to be identified as officials of Yakurr Local Government Council,” he said.

Abang stated that he was beaten blue black and pinned to the bonnet of his car by six men and got his back burnt in the process.

The victim, who is an Indigene of Boki LGA in Cross River State, said he had no choice other than to lodge a complaint at the nearest Police Station at Ugep.

Reacting to the issue, the Yakurr Local Government Council chairman, Mr Ofem Nelson, said he was not around the council area when the incident happened.

In his reaction, the Police Public Relations Officer (Cross River State Command), SP Irene Ugbo stated, “As we speak,the police is yet to get the full detail of what took place. However, as soon as we are able to unravel what transpired, we will ensure that those behind this crime are adequately punished,” she said.