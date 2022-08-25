Protest rocks Taraba council over caretaker chairman’s appointment

Residents of Wukari, the headquarters of Wukari local government area of Taraba State, on Wednesday, trooped to the streets in protest against the appointment of Daniel Adi as the caretaker chairman of the local government council.

The name of Adi was announced on Wednesday by the Speaker of the Taraba State House of Assembly, Joseph Albasu Kunini, as the nominee for caretaker chairman for Wukari local government council, as forwarded to the Assembly by the State governor, Arc. Darius Ishaku.

Adi, who is the immediate-past elected chairman of Wukari local government council, had contested for a ticket for a seat in the State House of Assembly on the platform of the Peoples Pemocracy Party (PDP) but lost out in the primaries.

Youths upon hearing the nomination of the former chairman, went on rampage on the major streets of Wukari town, burning down billboards with PDP posters and inscriptions.

A youth leader among the protesters, who gave his name as Jimi Anyatso, told newsmen that the people of the area were tired of the former chairman (Adi) even before the end of his first tenure in office.

“We told the governor, our elders told the PDP leadership and stakeholders that Adi cannot be our chairman again.

“We rejected him through our votes when he contested for a seat in the State House of Assembly. We will not accept him anymore, enough of Daniel Adi. What we are doing today is a message to the governor, should he go ahead to swear him in, we will do the worse,” he said.

Some of the youths, who spoke to our correspondent, insisted that the area witnessed more peace within the few months the local government council boss was out of office.

But, when contacted via telephone, Adi did not pick his calls to explain his position over the protest on his nomination as the caretaker chairman of Wukari LGA.