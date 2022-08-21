Relatives of APC gubernatorial aspirant kidnapped in Kastina

Bandits have abducted six persons in Dutsinma town, headquarters of Dutsinma Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Some of the victims are said to be relatives of a gubernatorial aspirant, Umar Tata.

Some sources said the victims, who were wedding guests, were abducted at a house close to the residence of the popular politician, who contested for the gubernatorial ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the recent party primaries.

“The woman whose children were mostly kidnapped is the sister of the politician (Tata) and the way the attackers went straight to the house and kidnapped the women, was really questionable,” a source said.

A resident of Dutsinma, who pleaded anonymity, said the terrorists initially kidnapped nine people at Unguwar Kudu quarters of the town but three were later released.

“First, they abandoned an elderly woman who could not trek, with a small boy who was continuously crying. Then when they went further.

“There was a time the bandits came to Dutsinma for four consecutive days and kidnapped people. The situation has become worse and we are really disturbed,” the source said.

Also, a traditional leader who wouldn’t want his name in print confirmed the incident, saying “We have just returned from the house where the incident happened, we commiserated with the families of the victims.

“It (banditry) is really becoming worrisome and we are appealing to the security agencies to rose to the occasion,” he added.

Police spokesman, SP Gambo, could not confirm the incident as at the time of filing this report, as he said he was yet to be briefed, but promised to get back to our reporter as soon as he receives the information.