The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Rivers State Command has uncovered a building used as a dump site for storing illegally refined petroleum products in the Obio Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

The building located at Egbelu, off Cornerstone Junction in the Ozuoba axis has an underground tank containing unquantified litres of illegally refined diesel, a plastic tank containing about 3,500 litres of diesel, two waste disposal trucks with inbuilt tanks, and a pumping machine.

The Rivers State Commandant of NSCDC Michael Ogar who led the Command’s Anti-Vandal Unit and journalists to the building on Monday said the compound is now under seal and manned by personnel while the Command continues to chase the culprits till they are arrested and prosecuted.

The Command also arrested 19 suspects at different locations in the state on account of their involvement in oil theft and illegal dealings in petroleum products.