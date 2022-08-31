Former Rivers police spokesman Nnamdi Omoni passes on

The Rivers State Police Command has been thrown into mourning following the sudden passage of the immediate past spokesman in the state, Nnamdi Omoni.

Omoni was said to have died in his sleep, as his body was discovered in his house on Tuesday.

His successor, Grace Iringe-Koko confirmed his demise to our correspondent on Wednesday in a terse and sorrowful response, saying a statement to that effect was being prepared.

Iringe-Koko said, “I am preparing a press statement. It will be released as soon as the Commissioner of Police approves it.”

Omoni was the longest-serving police spokesman in the state, serving for over five years.

Soon after his promotion to the rank of Superintendent of Police, he was deployed to the Elimgbu Police Station in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state as the Divisional Police Officer.

Omoni celebrated his birthday last Friday in Port Harcourt with a retinue of colleagues, friends, and well-wishers.

News of his passing sent cold shivers down the spine of the Command and many journalists who knew him, even as all social media platforms are awash with news of his sudden death.

He was known for his humility and hard work, among other qualities while in service and in his private life.

Omoni hailed from Rundele in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

His demise came exactly one year after his former deputy spokesman and world-class Volley Ball player, Christian Udogu, died.

Udogu, according to a close source in the command was with his family on Wednesday evening, August 5th, 2021 watching a programme on television when he suddenly complained of chest pain and slumped soon afterwards.