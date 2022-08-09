Robbers invade Hafiz Oyetoro’s home

Robbers on Monday night attacked the residence of comic actor Hafiz Oyetoro.

According to reports, the robbers broke into the actor’s home around 2 am after disarming and tying down his security guards.

It was further reported that three other houses on the street, where the actor lived, were robbed with more devastating effect.

Multiple reports claimed the robbers demanded ₦20 million from the actor while threatening him with death.

They criminals carted away phones, laptops and all available cash in the actor’s home.

They also collected all ATM cards to withdraw all the funds in the accounts associated with the cards, another report claimed.

The actor is said to be doing fine with his family after the nasty incident.