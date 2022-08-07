Security agencies up security in Imo

Military and security agencies in Imo State have beefed up security around the border points to arrest fleeing hoodlums who bombed a police station and killed four personnel on Saturday at Agwa in Oguta Local Government Area.

Tight security presence was noticed within the Owerri metropolis and around Orogwe in Owerri West Council Area where seven guards were murdered at different locations in the area last Monday.

Sources said that the fleeing suspects who perpetuated the act are still within the neighborhood and have not gone far as some of them were wounded in the gun exchange.

“We have beefed up security around riverine areas in case the hoodlums would want to escape through the creeks,” the source said.

He disclosed that the latest attacks came from outside the State and took the security personnel by surprise.

There is tension and anxiety at Agwa as residents are said to be relocating to avoid attack.

However, police have alleyed such fear saying that they are fully on ground to protect lives and property in the state.

Imo Police spokesman, Michael Abattam, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), told newsmen a detachment of police with other security agencies are on constant patrol of the areas particularly at Agwe, Orogwe and border points of the state.

“Already we have a detachment of policemen at join with other security agencies. They are patrolling that area and they on ground just to prevent future occurrence. We have more policemen there now and also at Orogwe.

“We also have robust stop and search at the border points of the state to prevent these hoodlums from coming in and prevent those who commit offence from going out. We have within the metropolis,” he stressed.

He advised residents not to panic, adding that only a criminal who has committed an offence would want to run away from been apprehended because according to him!

“Agwa is safe and that people are fleeing cannot be true. So, any person running away might be that person has committed an offence.”

He also informed the Police Commissioner, Mohammed Barde, has visited families of bereaved police officers.