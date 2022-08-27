Senior civil servants seek IGP’s intervention over union crisis

The South/South Forum of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has urged the intervention of the Inspector General of Police in the crisis rocking it.

It alleged the “incessant attacks” by ex-president of the union, Bola Audi Innocent, on the national offices in Lagos and Abuja are endangering the lives of staff of the union.

It passed a vote of confidence on the new leadership led by Dr Tommy Etim Okon, National President, Alade Bashir Lawal, Secretary-general and the Central Working Committee, adding that the South/South zone does not support the activities of the former president.

In a signed communiqué issued yesterday in Asaba, its zonal chairman, Bolum Martin, urged law enforcement agencies to do the needful as the removal of the former president by the union’s NEC was in accordance with the constitution of the union.

It urged the former president to allow legal process run its course than resort to self-help since his removal is the subject of litigation and urged members in the South/ South zone to remain calm.

Part of the communiqué reads, “The removal of Bola Audi Innocent is a subject of litigation in the court as we speak. The court has not made any pronouncement one way or the other on the matter as regard his status. So these incessant raids by the removed former president on the ASCSN offices in Lagos and Abuja cannot be justified and must stop.”