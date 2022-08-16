Shari’a Court remands four for ‘snatching’ of woman’s bag

A Shari’a Court sitting in Kano on Tuesday, ordered the remand of four persons in a Correctional Centre, for allegedly snatching a woman’s handbag.

The defendants, Mubarak Isyaku, 23, Abubakar Adamu, 17, Khadija Ibrahim, 18 and Zainab Usman, 19, who live in Rimin Kebe Quarters, Kano, are standing trial on two-count charge bordering on criminal conspiracy and extortion.

Prosecutor Aliyu Abideen, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Aug.7, at Rimin Kebe Quarters, Kano.

He alleged that on the same date at about 11:00 p.m., the defendants criminally conspired and snatched one Fatima Mustapha’s hand bag containing N48, 000 cash and an identification card.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened the provisions of sections 120 and 190 of Kano State Shari’a Law.

The presiding judge, Malam Nura Yusuf-Ahmad, ordered the remand of the defendants in a Correctional Centre.

He adjourned the cases until Sept.14, for hearing.