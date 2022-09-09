Operatives of the Kwara State Police Command have arrested a man, Hassan Ibrahim, for allegedly killing his 90-year-old father, Sabi, a retired army corporal, and stealing the deceased ATM card to withdraw his money in the state.

Hassan, after perpetrating the crime, reportedly buried his corpse and fled to Kaduna State, where he had been secretly withdrawing his father’s money with the ATM card.

Parading the suspect at the police headquarters in Ilorin, Kwara State, on Thursday, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Ajayi Okasanmi, said Hassan was arrested following a report made by his sister, Aishat.

He said, “On August 5, 2022, one Aishat Ibrahim reported that her 90-year-old father, Sabi Ibrahim, a retired army corporal to the police command, was missing. The circumstances of his disappearance elicited suspicion hence the resolve of the command to get to the root of it.

“Investigation into the matter led to the arrest of one Ibrahim Hassan, a biological son of the missing old man. During the investigation, the suspect confessed to having administered a paracetamol injection mixed with other substances on his father, who became weak and dizzy immediately after the injection.

“This he did after coming from the bank where he took his father to renew and collect his ATM card. The suspect, thereafter, took the father on a motorcycle he borrowed and conveyed his father to an isolated uncompleted building and strangulated his father.”

In a bid to conceal the crime, Okesanmi said Hassan dug a shallow grave where he buried his father after dispossessing him of the Wema Bank ATM card, adding that he escaped to Kaduna State and started withdrawing from his late father’s account.

“He withdrew a total sum of N59,000. He (Hassan) stated further that the purpose of killing his father was to dispossess him of the ATM card since he already knows the pin. He also sold the borrowed motorcycle and eloped to Kaduna State where he was eventually arrested.”

Okasanmi said that the ATM card and the stolen motorcycle had been recovered by the police, adding that the suspect would soon be charged to court.