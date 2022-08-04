Suspected killer of naval officer, police personnel shot dead in Imo

A suspected killer of a Navel officer and some police personnel in Imo State have been shot dead by operatives of the Police Command.

The hoodlum, one Osita Ogbuiri aka Shina Rambo, a native of Mmahu in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area, was killed on July 27 around 9am in a gun duel with the police at their hideout in Utuma/ Ukwa, a boundary between Abia and Cross River State.

In a statement on Thursday, the Police spokesman, CSP Michael Abattam said the suspect who was among the inmates that escaped from the Imo Correctional Centre Owerri on April 5, 2021 while serving life imprisonment for the murder of two persons, also allegedly killed the Town Union President of Mmahu Egbema in Ohaji Egbema LGA, Charles Mgbarahu.

He said: “The hoodlums on sighting the police operatives engaged them in a gun duel but were overwhelmed by the superior fire-power and professional dexterity displayed by the gallant police operatives.

“The escapee serial killer kingpin, Osita Ogbuiri aka Shina Rambo was neutralized in the process while others escaped with bullet wounds. One pump action gun with 17 expended and four unexpended cartridges were recovered at the scene.

“After escaping from Imo Correctional Centre Owerri, he went into hiding in a neighbouring state, where he formed a terror group, operating in Ohaji Egbema LGA and its environs, terrorizing innocent people in the Community.”

He said that the suspect was a member of a deadly cult group called “DE-GBAM” and has been involved in several killings of security agencies.

“It is on record that, he led his gang members in the killing of the Town Union President, Charles Mgbarahu of Mmahu Egbema in Ohaji Egbema LGA and six others on the 8th of February, 2022, in a rivalry cult clash. Also on the 9th of July, 2022, he killed a police Inspector in Obokofia and on the 21st of July, 2021 he murdered a Naval officer all in Ohaji Egbema respectively,” he said.

He said that the corpse of the notorious bandit had been deposited at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Owerri, adding that the community is still agog; while concerted efforts are being made to arrest other members of the gang at large.