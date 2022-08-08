Metro

Eight suspects arrested over attack on Imo police station

August 8, 2022
Layiwola Obafemi
A Nigerian police officer holds a bunch of handcuffs in Abuja on October 3, 2020. Sodiq Adelakun-Channels TV

An 18-year-old suspect and seven others have been arrested for allegedly attacking the Agwa Divisional Police Headquarters in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.

Gunmen had on Saturday stormed the facility, killing no fewer than four police officers. They also burnt down parts of the police station.

But two days after the incident, the Imo State Police Command identified the teenage suspect as Obioma Chibuike from the Agwa community.

The other suspects whose ages range from 19 to 52 years are Achazie Chidiebere, Onyedikachi Nwadike, Anayo Onyemere, Ifeanyi Mboyi, Chukwudi Onyeausi, Obodo Promise and Ifeobu Ebubechi.

In a statement, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mike Abattam, said the Command’s tactical teams acting on credible intelligence raided some identified criminal hideouts located between Agwa and Izombe communities in Oguta Local Government Area.

According to him, the hoodlums engaged police operatives in a gun duel and due to the superior firepower of the operatives, some of the suspects escaped while eight of the hoodlums were arrested.

“The Command’s tactical teams, on the 06/8/2022 at about 0300hrs, after a diligent gathering of credible intelligence, raided some identified criminal hideouts located between Agwa and Izombe communities in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State, where the hoodlums, on sighting police operatives engaged them in a gun duel, in an attempt to escape arrest; but were overwhelmed by the superior firepower of the operatives,” the statement read.

“While some suspects escaped, eight persons were arrested, they include the following: – Obioma Chibuike ‘m’ age 18 years, Achazie Chidiebere ‘m’ age 22 years, Onyedikachi Nwadike ‘m’ aged 19 years, Anayo Onyemere ‘m’ aged 51 years, Ifeanyi Mboyi ‘m’ aged 26 years, Chukwudi Onyeausi ‘m’ aged 29 years, Obodo Promise ‘m’ aged 17 years, Ifeobu Ebubechi ‘m’ aged 22 years.”

Some of the items recovered include one pump action gun, two locally made guns, six cutlasses, one Biafran flag, eight live cartridges, eight expended cartridges and one masquerade apparel.

The police spokesman appealed to indigenes of the state to make policing a collective responsibility and also join hands with the Command and other security agencies in the fight against criminalities by reporting any suspicious activities around their neighbourhoods to the nearest police station.

Nigeria

Four suspects arrested over attack on Imo police station

May 14, 2021
Ndipmonguwem Archibong
A Nigerian police officer holds a bunch of handcuffs in Abuja on October 3, 2020. Sodiq Adelakun-Channels TV

The Imo state police command on Friday said that it had arrested four suspects in connection with the razing of Okigwe South Area Police Command Headquarters.

Recall that on April 26, some armed hoodlums invaded and attacked Okigwe South Police Area Command Headquarters where Five Policemen were gruesomely killed while others sustained injuries.

The State Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, told newsmen on Friday that When the armed hoodlums left the station, some “unscrupulous youths of the community stormed the Area command building and looted the station’s arms and ammunition and later set it ablaze.”

He said that the breakthrough was part of his commitment to strengthening the security architecture of the state and to forestall further attacks on Police and other security agencies, Government and Private facilities in the state.

Abutu disclosed that the Tactical unit in conjunction with the Quick Intervention Unit of the command arrested the suspects in the Ehime Mbano axis of the state.

He said, “operatives of the command deployed in Orieagu, in Ehime Mbano LGA to fish out the perpetrators and their partners in crime have arrested four notorious suspects in connection with the dastardly act. All the suspects were identified by a suspect one Onyedikachi Onneme, arrested by the Police in connection with the act.

“The suspects were responsible for the looting and setting ablaze the Area Command Headquarters located at Orieagu in Ehime Mbano LGA in of the state.

“Recall that on 26th April 2021, some armed hoodlums invaded and attacked Okigwe South Police Area Command where Five Policemen were gruesomely killed while others sustained injuries. When the armed hoodlums left the station, some unscrupulous youths of the community stormed the Area command building and looted the station’s arms and ammunition, and later set it ablaze.

“All the suspects are in Police custody undergoing discreet investigation with a view to arresting other members of their syndicate, so that they can be charged to court for prosecution, to serve as deterrence to others.”

