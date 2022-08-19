Suspects in Ondo monarch’s kidnap held in Ibadan

Operatives of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested five persons suspected to be involved in the kidnap of the Oniku of Iku Quarters in Ikare Akoko, High Chief Mukaila Bello.

Others abducted alongside Chief Mukaila were a former House of Assembly candidate for Akoko Northeast constituency, Yeye Gbafinro, Adeiran Adeyemo and Mr. Bashiru Adekile.

They were freed after spending three days in the kidnappers den and payment of ₦4 million ransom.

Four of the suspects who were paraded yesterday at the Ondo Police headquarters, said they were arrested at their residence in Ibadan.