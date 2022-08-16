Four teenagers drown at Lagos beach

Four students of Kuramo Senior College Lekki reportedly drowned on Tuesday at Elegushi beach, Lagos.

The incident, as gathered happened after nine students who collected their results from school decided to go swimming at the beach.

It was learned that the nine students are between the ages of 14 and 16.

After the incident, three of the remaining five students ran away and two waited behind.

Meanwhile, some of the bodies have not yet been retrieved. According to police sources, the police are still trying to contact the parents of the deceased student fences their names can’t be mentioned yet.

Confirming the incident the spokesperson Lagos state police command Benjamin Hundeyin said four teenagers drowned at a Lagos beach today, after collecting their exam results in school.”

Hundeyin, however, advised parents and guardians, to have a heart-to-heart talk with their teenagers about drowning in water travel and swimming pool to avoid losing them.”

Recall that on June 12 three siblings of the same parents drowned in a swimming pool in their residence in Ajah, Lagos.

The children were all girls, aged 14, 7, and 3 drowned when their parents went to an event and the children left their house to swim at the pool within their estate.

Their bodies were later found motionless in the pool by some residents and security members.