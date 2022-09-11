Tension as gun battle rocks Onitsha road

There is serious tension around the Obosi end of the Second Niger Bridge, Onitsha, Anambra State over persistent gunshots along the road leading to the bridge.

The shoot-outs which began at about 9:30am on Sunday were between some men in military attire and a group of boys, suspected to be criminals.

The hoodlums invaded the road, linking the yet-to-be commissioned Second Niger Bridge on two motorcycles and one tricycle, where they engaged the men on military uniform, who also came with a Hilux van, in gun battle.

The hoodlums ran into the surrounding bushes, from where they engaged the operatives in exchange of bullets.

The situation had caused panic around the area as people have remained indoors.

As of the time of filing this report at 11:40am, the shoot-outs were still ongoing.

The reason why the hoodlums invaded the area could not be ascertained yet, but

eyewitnesses around the community, said they might have come to carry out an ulterior motive.

When contacted, the Anambra State Police spokesman, Tochukwu Ikenga, said he was in the church and would get back later after he had made his findings.