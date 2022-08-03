Terrorists abduct health worker in Borno

Barely quite sometime when the incident of Kidnapping did not take place in Borno, a fresh incident occurred on Wednesday when suspected members of dreaded Boko Haram/ISWAP laid ambush and abducted a Medical Worker, Babagana Bulama.

The fresh incident took place along Nganzai-Monguno road in Northern Borno Senatorial District.

The Victim, Bulama who work as Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) staff with Borno State Government was on an official duty when abducted by yet to be identified gunmen.

Newsmen gathered that this is not the first time such incidence of abduction is taking place, as many staff working with International Non-Governmental Organizations, INGOs felt preying the same road in recent times, including abduction of a photo Journalist turned Humanitarian workers who was abducted at his house in Monguno with his whereabout still unknown for over a year ago.

Monguno, a major town in Northern Borno is about 100km drive from Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, hosting thousands of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs from neighbouring local government areas that share border with Chad, niger and Cameroun Republic, including shores of the lake Chad.

All efforts to get confirmation from the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Sani Shatambaya proved abortive at press time.