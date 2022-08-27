Terrorists kill soldier, abduct Zimbabwean farmer in Kaduna

Terrorists have reportedly killed a soldier and abducted a Zimbabwean farmer in a farm located at Anchau town of Kubau Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Kaduna State Police Command, DSP Mohammed Jalige, promised journalists that he would find out the details.

However; a local told journalists that ” one of the civilians abducted is a Zimbabwean national while the other victim is a Nigerian.”

According to the Local,” the bandits invaded the company around 1:30pm on Wednesday. A vigilante working in the community identified the Zimbabwean as one Mr Charles Choko.”

”They attacked and killed a soldier working in the company’s farm and also kidnapped one Mr Charles Choko from Zimbabwe and one Yusuf Aliyu Bello from Kano state.”

“I saw a team of security agencies on Friday ‎going into the nearby bush in search of the victims”, he said.