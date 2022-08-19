Three dead, 3 injured in Abeokuta-Sagamu expressway accident

Three persons were confirmed dead while three others sustained injuries in a lone accident involving a Toyota Corolla car at Siun on the Abeokuta-Sagamu expressway.

Mr Ahmed Umar, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta on Friday.

Umar explained that the accident occurred at 3:20 p.m on Thursday.

He said that the accident was caused by excessive speed, which led to loss of control.

Umar said that the driver of the Corolla marked LAR 551 TQ off the road and ran into trees and cable wires.

” A total of six people were involved which comprised three men, two women and a female child.

” Three people were injured which were two men and a woman, while a man , a woman and a child died in the accident,” he said.

The FRSC boss added that the injured victims were taken to Idera Hospital, Sagamu, while the deceased were deposited at the morgue of the same hospital.

The sector commander cautioned motorists on speed violations.

He commiserated with the families of the crash victims and enjoined them to contact FRSC Sagamu for more information.