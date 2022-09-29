Three die in RTEAN members’ clash over leadership

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday warned members of Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria not to disrupt the peace and tranquility being enjoyed in the state.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, gave the warning in a statement in on Wednesday.

He gave the warning after fracas broke out in some parts of the state, following a protest by some RTEAN members demanding the removal of the national president of their association.

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

According to available information, three persons lost their lives in the clash at Iyana-Iba.

Giwa said the state government was investigating the fracas that occurred at Iyana-Iba and Lagos Island earlier in the day as a result of the protest.

The Special Adviser, who addressed the protesters, called for calm, saying the government would not tolerate the breakdown of law and order in the state.

Please go to https://e.xtra.net to discover lesser-known facts that matter to you including those that shape the world, and find out how you are connected.

He said that the Commissioner of Police had been informed and had deployed officers to the affected areas to deal with the situation.

Giwa said the state was investigating the allegations raised by the protesting association members and would resolve every lingering issue.

He said: “The government has listened to your outcry.

“We urge you to maintain peace as we will not hesitate to invoke the Lagos State riot act when necessary.”

Giwa reiterated the need for unions to always adopt peaceful ways of resolving their differences, rather than resorting to fracas and violence.

He promised to make the outcome of the investigation public when concluded.