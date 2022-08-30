Three jailed for environmental offences in Lagos

No fewer than three persons have been jailed for various environmental offences. Another would soon face judgment for patroning a cart pusher.

The Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) Managing Director, Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni, made this known to The Nation.

He noted that the working arrangement with the police was aimed at sustaining the renewed offensive on environmental infractions and unwarranted attacks on the agency’s personnel.

He said: “Last week, we got jail terms for three environmental offenders, with a pending sentence for another person who patronised a cart pusher, making it an offence for anyone to patronise a cart pusher. Before now, we had warned unrepentant environmental violators about our renewed offensive, urging them to shun bad practices. But some people would never change. For three such persons, we secured jail sentences of minimum of two months while one is still pending.”

“I am also happy about LAWMA’s collaboration with the Nigeria Police to end needless attacks on our personnel on day or night duty. That collaboration is also to put an end to cart pushing, as any cart pusher found anywhere in Lagos would be promptly arrested and prosecuted, while those who patronise them would not be spared”, Odumboni stressed.

He noted that another set of 600 carts had been destroyed, bringing the total to about 3,000, in the last 10 weeks.

He warned residents against patronising cart pushers, as both the cart pusher and the patron were liable, and would be accordingly prosecuted.

He said: “We have demolished carts impounded by our enforcement team in the course of their duty. This is to further reinforce our stance that the activities of cart pushers across the Lagos metropolis remain banned. We will not allow anyone or group of persons to undermine the ongoing efforts to establish a sustainable environment.”

Odumboni reiterated the authority’s readiness to absorb willing cart pushers into the waste management system, by offering them an opportunity to serve as uptakers of recyclable items, working hand-in-hand with other stakeholders in the waste management chain.

“The ill effects of cart pushing on our environment and security structure, mean that we have to eradicate it, to preserve lives and properties. Criminals hide under the guise of cart pushing to carry out heinous crimes. However, as I stated earlier in the year, we are offering an opportunity to willing cart pushers to work with us, as offtakers, and by doing so have viable means of livelihood,” he stated.

Odumboni reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to making the metropolis sustainably clean, urging residents to support the authority’s efforts, by shunning improper waste disposal, paying their waste bills and patronising assigned PSP operators.