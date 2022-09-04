Three killed by gunmen in Benue

Three persons have been reportedly killed in a fresh attack by gunmen on Yelewata community of Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

The invaders were said to have stormed the Numgbera village in Yelwata community at about 6pm on that fateful day, shooting sporadically in all directions while the villagers ran helter-skelter for safety.

It was further gathered that by the time the dust settled after about one hour, three villagers were found dead while some others sustained bullet wounds.

When contacted, Chairman of Guma Local Government Area, Mike Ubah confirmed the report saying the attack occured at the weekend.

Ubah who spoke through the Security Secretary of the LGA, Waku Christopher, disclosed that three people were killed by Fulani herdsmen in their homes at Nugbera Village on that day.

Efforts to get the Police Public Relations Officer PPRO SP Catherine Anene to confirm the report failed as she was yet to respond to message sent to her WhatsApp at the time of this report.