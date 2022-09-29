Three policemen, others burnt to death in Kebbi bullion van accident

Six people, including three policemen attached to the bullion van of a commercial bank, have been burnt to ashes in a road accident along Argungu in Kebbi State.

Kebbi Police spokesman SP Nafiu Abubakar confirmed the incident in a statement in Birnin Kebbi.

According to him: ”On the 27th September, 2022, there was a fatal motor vehicle accident/fire incident along Argungu/Birnin Kebbi road, involving a bank bullion van and four other vehicles and a motor cycle.

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

“The accident occurred when a Carina E car, carrying jerry cans of PMS was suspected to have been pursued by a Nigeria Custom Service patrol team from Birnin Kebbi.

“On getting to Jeda village, the Carina E car had a head on collusion with the bullion van, as a result, bursting into flames and consumed three other cars.

“Consequently, a total of five vehicles and one motorcycle burnt to ashes, six people including three policemen also died in the inferno while five other people, sustained various degree of injuries and were rushed to Federal Medical Center, Birnin Kebbi, for medical attention.

Please go to https://e.xtra.net to discover lesser-known facts that matter to you including those that shape the world, and find out how you are connected.

“On receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command, CP Ahmed Magaji Kontagora swiftly rushed to scene where he console with the families of the deceased and prayed the Almighty to grant the lives of the departed souls an eternal rest and give their families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

”The Commissioner also assured members of the public that, a thorough investigation will be carried out to unravel the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident.”