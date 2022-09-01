Transporter docked for ‘stealing’ ₦1.2 million vehicle

A 55-year-old transporter, Showemimo Ogunyimi, was on Thursday arraigned before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly stealing a wagon LT bus valued at ₦1.2 million.

The defendant, who resides at Abule Egba, Lagos, is charged with conspiracy and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Sunday Bassey, told the court that the offence was committed on June 6, at Ikosi Ketu area, Lagos.

Bassey said that the complainant, Sakiru Adebayo reported that on Nov. 8, 2021 he gave his LT bus with registration number KTU 246 XY to the defendant for commercial purpose under a hire purchase agreement.

“The defendant was to make a weekly return of ₦30,000 until he pays the total sum of N1.2m in instalment for the bus.

“Instead, the defendant only paid N360, 000 and absconded with the vehicle, as all efforts made to reach him proved abortive,’’ Bassey said.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, M. O Tanimola, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum N200,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Tanimola said the homes and office addresses of the sureties must be verified by the court and adjourned the case to Sept. 12, for mention.