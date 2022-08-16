Troops kill scores of terrorists in Kaduna

Troops of Operation Forest Sanity have once again neutralised scores of terrorists after a fierce attack around the Galbi Forest in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State.

This is coming three days after same troops neutralised many of the terrorists in the area.

According to a private security organisation, Eons Intelligence, via its verified Twitter handle on Tuesday, the terrorists were said to have returned to the same spot looking for the dead bodies of their fellow fighters earlier killed on Saturday by troops, when they suffered another defeat.

The organisation wrote: “Troops of Operation Forest Sanity neutralized scores of terrorists after a fierce fire attack as they return searching to pack the dead bodies of terrorists earlier neutralized by troops around the forest in Galbi, Chikun Local Government Area, Kaduna State.”

Newsmen report that the Kaduna State government had a couple of days ago disclosed that security forces recorded a major success in the ongoing Operation Forest Sanity against terrorists in the State, as scores of bandits were neutralised by ground troops and air assets.

Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement on Saturday, said the terrorists were killed in Galbi, Chikun LGA of the State.

Aruwan said the security report was conveyed in an operational feedback to the Kaduna State government from the security agencies.

He further explained that two General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMGs), three AK47 rifles and seven motorcycles were recovered from the enclave of the neutralised bandits.

The statement said: “According to the feedback, troops of the Operation Forest Sanity supported by assets of the Nigerian Air Force conducted clearance operations on an identified terrorist enclave in Galbi general area.

“During their advance, the security forces crossed River Kaduna and ran into stiff resistance from the insurgents.

“After a fierce firefight, scores of terrorists were confirmed neutralised as the military forces prevailed.”

The Kaduna State government expressed excitement at the feedback, and praised the troops for their tenacity “in this significant victory against the enemy forces.”

The government thanked the troops, Air Force crews, police personnel, intelligence operatives, and local vigilante members who contributed to the success of the mission even as it urged the security forces to increase the momentum and vanquish the terrorists for good.

Aruwan added that troops will continue the clearance operations in the general area, and other identified areas of interest across the State.

“The Kaduna State Government hereby encourages residents to volunteer useful information on activities or movement of terrorists to security agencies. Citizens may also contact the Kaduna State Security Operations on 09034000060 or 08170189999,” the statement added.