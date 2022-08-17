Truck plunges into river in Ogun

A truck has on Wednesday fallen into a river along the Ota-Idiroko international road.

Newsmen learnt that the trailer crashed with a tanker and plunged into the Iju River, in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed the incident to newsmen.

FRSC spokesperson in Ogun, Florence Okpe, said no life was lost in the incident.

Okpe said operatives of the FRSC were on ground managing the traffic situation along the route.

She said: “A serious crash just occurred on Otta-Idiroko route at Iju bridge.

“The crash involved a tanker and a trailer. The trailer lost control and fell into Iju River.

“Fortunately, no loss of lives. Effort is ongoing to remove the vehicle. FRSC operatives are fully on ground managing the traffic situation along the route.”