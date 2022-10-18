Two rescued as truck plunges into Lagos lagoon

A driver and a boy, on Monday night, escaped death when a waste compactor truck dived into a Lagos lagoon.
The truck, which belonged to one of the Private Sector Participant (PSP) operators, had a burst tyre, veering off the bridge and plunged into the lagoon.
Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyitolu, said the victims are receiving treatment.
Oke-Osanyitolu said: “The Agency responded to distress calls at the above scene and discovered that a waste compactor truck, registration unknown, while on high motion had a burst tyre as a result veered off the bridge and subsequently plunged into the Lagos Lagoon.
“Fortunately, the two occupants of the truck (driver and motor boy) were rescued alive by the agency marine team (drivers).
” They have been provided with first aid medical treatment. Meanwhile, recovery operation of the ill-fated truck as of press time, 8:15 Tuesday, was on-going.”