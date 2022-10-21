Two teenagers remanded over murder of RCCG pastor

Two boys identified as Farouk Mohammed, 16, and Kasali Jamiu, 19 have been remanded at the Special Correctional Centre for Boys, Oregun, and the Ikoyi Custodial Centre, respectively by a Lagos High Court.
Justice Sherifat Sonaike remanded them after they were charged with the murder of a Redeemed Christian Church of God pastor, Babatunde Dada, 46.
The duo were first charged on January 12, 2022, before a Yaba Chief Magistrate’s Court alongside two others, Mumuni Toheeb, 21, and Mubarak Soliu, 20, for allegedly receiving a Spark S Techno phone valued at N60,000, property of the deceased.
On February 14, when the case came up, Chief Magistrate Olatunbosun Adeola said a prema facie case had been established against Mohammed and Jamiu.
She ordered that the two teenagers should face trial at the High Court following the legal advice from the DPP.
Adeola, however, discharged Toheeb and Soliu based on the recommendation of the DPP.
When the matter came up on Thursday, the Director of Public Prosecutions, Dr. Babajide Martins, informed the court that the matter was for arraignment.
Oyekanmi Isijola announced the appearance of the first defendant, while Mr. I. G. Ofoyeju appeared for the second defendant.
The defendants were arraigned on four counts bordering on conspiracy to murder, murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, and armed robbery.
Martins told the court that the defendants conspired among themselves and allegedly killed Dada on December 2, 2021, around 12noon, in the RCCG, Road 13, 6th Avenue, FESTAC area of Lagos.
He said they killed the deceased by hitting him on the head with a wooden plank and a bottle.
The prosecutor also told the court that the duo robbed the deceased of his bag and a mobile phone.
Following their arraignment, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.
In view of their pleas, Justice Sonaike ordered their remand in custody and adjourned the case till November 29 for trial.
