Woman flogs three-year-old baby to death in Anambra

A woman identified as Chinelo Udogu yesterday in Anambra State allegedly flogged her three years old child to death.

Sources said Udogu carried out the action in anger, and that when she discovered that the baby had died, she allegedly put her in a bag and dumped her in a bush.

Video circulating online showed the woman being apprehended by some residents of Amikwo, where she dumped the baby in a nearby bush.

Meanwhile, the state Police Command has confirmed the incident, saying the culprit has been arrested.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident, cautioned against anger.

He said: “On the incident about a woman, Chinelo Udogu, who allegedly flogged a three-year-old child to death and dumped her body in a bush at Amikwo in Awka, she has been arrested and the victim’s body recovered.

“The lesson for us to learn is that we should be cautious when angry, and desist from going physical when correcting our children.

“Meanwhile, the case has been transferred to the state CID for investigations. Further development shall be communicated.”