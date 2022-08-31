Zamfara: Police rescue 12 kidnapped victims

Twelve kidnapped victims, including a five-month-old baby, have been rescued by operatives of the Zamfara State Police Command after a month in captivity.

The command spokesperson, SP Muhammad Shehu, who disclosed this, yesterday, said the victims, abducted from Rungawa village in Talata Mafara Local Government Area, were held at the camp of a notorious bandit leader, Bello Maibille, in Dajin Kare-kukanka.

Shehu said they were rescued, yesterday, when police tactical operatives attached to 42 PMF Squadron Gusau, in a joint operation with the vigilantes, stormed the camp. The command spokesman said all the victims were rescued unhurt.

Shehu added that they had undergone medical checks at the 42 Police Mobile Force Clinic in Gusau, debriefed by the police and handed over to their families.

He said the Police Commissioner in the state, Kolo Yusuf, congratulated the rescued victims for regaining their freedom and assured them that the command would apprehend the perpetrators.

Kolo commended the operatives for their effort and enjoined all citizens to be security conscious and report suspicious characters to any security agency for prompt action.