Zamfara: Police rescue two kidnap victims

Police operatives in Zamfara State have rescued two kidnap victims after over one month in captivity.

Their freedom followed a patrol by police operatives.

“On 20th August 2022, operatives of the Zamfara State Police Command while on confidence building patrol along Nya Mango in Bungudu LGA, acted on intelligence report that led to the unconditional rescue of two (2) female hostages namely: Ubaida Hassan, a 12 years old and Umaima Jamilu a 10 years old of Gidan Liman village in Kekun Waje district of Bungudu LGA,” the command’s spokesperson, SP Mohammed Shehu, said in a statement Sunday.

The police explained that the victims were rescued unhurt following their abduction on July 15th, 2022 during an attack on the community.

“Victims were medically checked at General Hospital Bungudu, thereafter, debriefed by the Police and handed over to their families,” SP Mohammed added.

The Zamfara Command, he said, is, therefore, reassuring residents of the northwest state of its resolve to protect lives and properties while congratulating the victims for regaining freedom.

Sunday’s statement also called on “all and sundry to be security conscious and report suspicious characters to the police or any security agency for prompt action”.