Zamfara: Police rescue two kidnap victims

Police operatives in Zamfara State have rescued two kidnap victims after over one month in captivity.
Their freedom followed a patrol by police operatives.
“On 20th August 2022, operatives of the Zamfara State Police Command while on confidence building patrol along Nya Mango in Bungudu LGA, acted on intelligence report that led to the unconditional rescue of two (2) female hostages namely: Ubaida Hassan, a 12 years old and Umaima Jamilu a 10 years old of Gidan Liman village in Kekun Waje district of Bungudu LGA,” the command’s spokesperson, SP Mohammed Shehu, said in a statement Sunday.
The police explained that the victims were rescued unhurt following their abduction on July 15th, 2022 during an attack on the community.
“Victims were medically checked at General Hospital Bungudu, thereafter, debriefed by the Police and handed over to their families,” SP Mohammed added.
The Zamfara Command, he said, is, therefore, reassuring residents of the northwest state of its resolve to protect lives and properties while congratulating the victims for regaining freedom.
Sunday’s statement also called on “all and sundry to be security conscious and report suspicious characters to the police or any security agency for prompt action”.
The police in Zamfara State have rescued two persons, two weeks after they were kidnapped by bandits.
In a statement, Mohammed Shehu, the police spokesperson in the state, said the victims were rescued during “extensive search and rescue operations”.
He said the victims, who were abducted in Magami in Kaura Namoda, were rescued in Dumburum and Gidan Jaja forest in Zurmi local government area.
The spokesperson said they had undergone medical treatment after which they were also debriefed by the police.
“The Commissioner of Police, CP Ayuba N. Elkanah, sympathised with the victims for the suffering they passed through within the period they spent in captivity.
“He assures the people of the State that, Police in Collaboration with other security agencies and state government will continue to work assiduously to ensure the unconditional rescue of all kidnapped victims across the state.
“The CP further called on members of the public to continue to support the security operatives in the ongoing Operations against recalcitrant bandits and other criminal elements in the State,” the statement added
Zamfara, like Katsina, Kaduna, Sokoto and Kebbi States in the north-west and Niger in the north-central, has been plagued by incessant bandits’ activities for more than a decade.
Despite recent security measures taken by Governors of the states, bandits still attack, kill and kidnap a number of people.