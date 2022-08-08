2022 Hajj: NAHCON concludes airlift of pilgrims back to Nigeria

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on Sunday concluded the airlift of Nigerian pilgrims from the 2022 Hajj back home.

The last flight for 2022 Hajj, an Azman Air with 319 pilgrims from Kaduna and Kano and officials from the various states and NAHCON departed King Abdul Aziz International Airport Jeddah, August 7, at about 12: 00 pm.

The trip signifies the end of 2022 Hajj Operations from Nigeria.

About 43,008 Nigerian pilgrims performed the hajj ritual in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Head, of public affairs of the commission, Fatima Usara, in a statement said the last flight is coming six days ahead of the deadline of Hajj airlift as set by the Saudi authorities, and three days ahead of NAHCON’s planned deadline being August 10, 2022.

According to her, for over three weeks of the operation, only two flights cancellation were recorded with a maximum delay of six hours.

Usara quoted the chairman of the commission, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan as attributing the success of the return trip to the Almighty.

He thanked the federal government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari for his tireless support of the Hajj organisation.

The NAHCON boss acknowledged that there were challenges during the outbound trip from Nigeria to Saudi Arabia resulting from time constraints as well as other unforeseen hiccups such as the IBAN issue that affected some Tour Operators.

“Nonetheless, this has spurred the Commission into taking lessons,” Hassan said.

He stressed that the Commission would commence early planning and would embark on prequalification of airlines sooner than later to allow the carriers to cross any unforeseen hurdles in good time.

He added that the Commission would ensure that any contractual agreement signed is fulfilled as agreed.