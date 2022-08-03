2023: Adamawa governor unveils running mate

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has unveiled, a female, Prof. Kaletapwa Farauta, as his running mate for the 2023 governorship election on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Fintiri said this at the unveiling ceremony in Yola on Wednesday, saying that Farauta, currently Vice-Chancellor of the Adamawa University, Mubi, was selected based on her honesty, integrity, transparency and hard work.

He said that she was expected to discharge her responsibilities with due diligence and fear of God, in addition to her motherly role of keeping the home.

“Her choice was a result of painstaking and strategic calculations especially the need to further carry the women along by being gender sensitive,” he said.

Fintiri urged the opposition parties to join his administration for the progress and development of the state.

“We will play politics with decency and decorum and devoid of primordial sentiments or emotion,” he said.

In her remarks, Farauta, who described her selection as an act of God, thanked Fintiri and the PDP for finding her worthy of the position.

She assured of serving with loyalty, commitment, dedication and fear of God.

“We will work assiduously to ensure victory for the party in all future elections,” she said.

She called on women to be committed in their educational pursuit for academic excellence.

Newsmen report that Farauta, a graduate of University of Nsukka was born on Nov. 28, 1965 in Numan Local Government Area of the state.