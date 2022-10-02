2023: Akwa Ibom governor urges Christians to pray for peaceful transition

Governor Udom Emmanuel has attributed Nigeria’s current woes to the neglect of prayers, urging Christians to engage in fervent prayers for God’s intervention and peaceful elections that will ensure a successful transition in 2023.

The governor spoke during a solemn end of the statewide prayer and fasting session to thank God for His many blessings in the state and to seek God’s continuous benevolence for Nigeria as the nation marks its 62nd independent anniversary and also heads to 2023 for the general elections.

“Today’s service is very special and I want to thank those who joined us since morning to pray for the state and for the country.

“What we are going through today is because of negligence by Christians. If you know as much as some of us do, you will know that Nigeria needs a lot of prayers. The wisdom of man has failed us, it is only God that can help us now,” he stated.

The Governor acknowledged God’s benevolence towards the state which he noted enables his administration to initiate and execute life-touching projects across the state despite the downturn in the nation’s economy.

He disclosed that more projects will be commissioned in the coming week, while others will be pushed to later dates to ease the stress on the people.

“For us to have so much as a people to the commission in the face of two recessions and COVID-19, it shows that God has been good to us”, he said.

He expressed gratitude to God for the fair weather and safety of citizens and guests during the project commissioning and thanked the clerics, government functionaries and people of the state for their support and involvement in the month-long celebration of the state’s 35th anniversary.

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams of the Action Chapel International Ministry, after a brief exhortation on the theme “The Author and Finisher”, taken from Hebrews 12:2 , led the gathering into intercession for the government and people of Nigeria, Akwa Ibom State and the 2023 elections.