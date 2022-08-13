Ahead of the commencement of campaigns for the 2023 elections in September, the Anambra State Government has banned the pasting of posters on bridges and road demarcations along the streets.

The state also prohibited the pasting of campaign posters on street light poles; round-abouts and other public buildings and places.

These were stated in a press statement signed by the Managing Director, Anambra Signage and Advertising Agency, Tony Odili Ujubuonu.

In the statement made available to journalists on Saturday, Ujubuonu mandated presidential candidates to pay ₦10 million, senatorial candidates to ₦7 million, federal house of representatives to pay N5m and state house of assembly to ₦1 million.

Ujubuonu said the payments would make them eligible to paste their campaign posters in the state.

According to him, such materials in advert forms such as posters, public address system, banners, fliers, bunting, T-shirts, caps and sundries must be fully paid for and approved by the state government authority before it is displayed for public consumption in the state.

He also directed that the payment be made to the government revenue account before pasting anywhere, noting that politicians who defaulted would face legal prosecution before election.

The statement read in part, “As campaign for 2023 general election officially commences next month, September, Anambra State Signage and Advertisement Agency in charge of all forms of advertising in the state wishes to bring some important information to your notice;

“That pasting of posters on bridges, road demarcations; street light poles, round-abouts and public buildings remain prohibited;

“That every campaign material and advert forms such as posters, public address systems, banners, fliers, buntings, T-shirts, caps and sundries must be duly approved for after full payment of the requisite fee;

“That every billboard must be displayed through a registered advertising practitioner after the advertising content has been vetted by the APCON.”

According to the statement, the statutory costs for out-of-home media and mobile advertising were pegged at ₦100,000 for 48 sheets billboards, ₦500,000 for spectacular billboards, ₦500,000 gantry displays; ₦100,000 for irregular shaped billboard; ₦50,000 for branded vehicle; and ₦5,000 for Keke rear branding, respectively.