2023 Census: NPC boss seeks development of robust, compelling messaging plan

Nasir Isa Kwarra, Executive Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC) has called for the development of a robust and compelling messaging plan for the 2023 Population and Housing Census.

Kwarra made the call on Tuesday in Karu, Nasarawa State, while declaring open the Message Development Workshop for the 2023 Population and Housing Census.

He pointed out that the success of the advocacy and publicity campaign for the 2023 Population and Housing Census is a direct function of the appropriateness and persuasiveness of the message developed for the exercise.

While underscoring the need to get the buy-in and support of every Nigerian towards the 2023 Census, he said, “An organisation that strives to achieve success must be in a position to constantly convey proper messages to all its stakeholders to secure their cooperation and support.”

He said: “For a people-oriented organization like the National Population Commission, constant and effective engagement of the people through aggressive publicity and advocacy messaging is a crucial first step it must take in the attainment of its mandate.