2023 census: NPC partners NOA on advocacy campaign

The National Orientation Agency (NOA), has expressed willingness to work with citizens at the grassroots by partnering with the National Populations Commission (NPC), in raising awareness for the 2023 population and housing census.

NPC scheduled April 2023 for the conduct of the first digital Population and Housing Census in Nigeria.

The Director-General of NOA, Dr Garba Abari, stated this when he paid a courtesy visit to the Executive Chairman of NPC, Nasir Isa Kwarra, in Abuja.

Abari said: “We are here as two government agencies to share common vision of driving national development objectives. National Population commission is in the front line of national discourse, basically because Nigeria 2023 is a very important national events.

“The collaboration and partnership basically advocacy to take census message to the grassroots. As we have the 2023 general elections, we also have the very important national census.

“This two national events that are taking place, needs to be taken to the people at the grassroots to educate them on the success of both events because it largely depend on all, as peaceful election is important for each and every Nigeria, so is credible census,” he said

In his remarks, Chairman of NPC, Nasir Isa Kwarra, said that the meeting further brought to the fore the robust partnership between the NOA.

Kwarra noted that the partnership with NOA would be in the areas of mobilisation, advocacy, orientation and publicity of the activities of the commission.

He said: “We want Nigerians to know that their don’t have to travel to state of origin and get counted, we will link you to your state of origin through the questionnaire. We have conducted three tests census.

“The commission is well equipped with high technologies because we are conducting the first ever and only digital services in Nigeria. The essence of deploying this technology is to bring transparency.”