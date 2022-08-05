2023: Chris Okotie proposes interim government as way forward for Nigeria

The Founder of Household of God Church, Reverend Chris Okotie, on Friday stated that an interim government is the solution to restructure Nigeria.

The cleric and former presidential aspirant disclosed this in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Ladi Ayodeji, stating that a proposal in regards to how interim government will operate will be sent to the president Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly soon.

The statement partly read, “Okotie recalled that he was asked in several media interviews to give details of the interim government proposition and how it could be actualised.

“The Reverend said from the inception of his announcement of the interim government proposition, he gave details of the workings in form of bullet points outlined in his widely circulated press release.

“Moreover, Okotie has promised to send his proposal to President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly once Nigerians have been fully sensitized.

“Okotie said he has already made this fact clear in several media interviews and would make a greater emphasis on the modalities of the interim government in subsequent public statements.”

Recall that the first Interim National Government of Nigeria was formed in August 27, 1993 after General Ibrahim Babangida handed power over to Ernest Shonekan as interim Head of State.

However, the largely powerless government was dissolved when General Sani Abacha seized power on 17 November 1993.