2023: CJN asks politicians to allow judiciary function without pressure

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Olukayode Ariwoola, yesterday told Nigerians, especially the political class, to allow the judiciary perform its duties without unnecessary pressure.

Justice Ariwoola made the plea shortly after he was sworn-in by President Muhammadu Buhari as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria before the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Apart from regular members of the council, the ceremony was witnessed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; the governors of Oyo and Ondo states, Seyi Makinde and Rotimi Akeredolu, respectively.

Speaking to State House correspondents after the swearing-in, Justice Ariwoola appealed to politicians in the country to allow the judiciary function, reminding them that law is not static.

He said several reforms are ongoing in the judiciary to enhance the speedy dispensation of justice.

The CJN said: “I give all the glory to God and I believe the Lord that has taken me this far will continue to support me to do the best for Nigerians and as I said on the 27th of June, when I was sworn-in in acting capacity, I shall not let Nigerians down, with the support of my brother justices.

”As you can see, all of them are here with me, as they were when I was sworn-in in acting capacity. With their support, we shall not fail Nigerians.

“We shall make progress and advance the judiciary of Nigeria to benefit, not only the common man, but also all men and women.”

On the ongoing reforms in the judiciary, he said: “We are computerizing the Supreme Court already, and all other courts of records, so that the delay in filing cases will become a thing of the past.

”We’re creating e-filing, we are creating e-diary so that lawyers can stay in the comfort of their chambers and contact the court, address the court by zoom. Computerization is already taking place, not only in the Supreme Court, the Court of Appeal but also other courts of record in Nigeria.

“Politicians should allow the judiciary to function. Law is not static and that’s why you have seen that the National Assembly continued to amend the laws and it is the laws that the courts apply to the facts available.

”We shall continue to do justice, if only Nigerians will allow us to perform and function without any pressure.”

Also speaking to correspondents, Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, expressed gratitude on behalf of the people and government of Oyo State to the president for the appointment of an Oyo State indigene to the post of CJN.

While noting that the state had not been in such a position for a long while, Makinde said: “We are really happy. One of our own is now the Chief Justice of Nigeria and the good people of Oyo State are thankful to Mr. President for seeing the process through; from Justice Ariwoola being appointed as the acting CJN, his confirmation at the Senate, and now his being sworn-in as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.”

On the import of the appointment to the state, he said: “Well, you know it’s been quite a while since this type of opportunity knocked on our door. So, we counted ourselves quite lucky and we look forward to supporting him to contribute to the development of the judiciary in Nigeria.”

Fielding question on his absence from the flag off of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential campaign in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on Monday, the governor said he did not attend because he was busy at home.

He said: “I’ve been busy at home, in Oyo State, campaigning for everybody. Uyo is not where I need to pull the votes together, it’s in Oyo. So I stayed in Oyo.”