2023: Ekiti monarch cautions Nigerians against bigotry, incendiary comments

The immediate past Chairman of the Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers, Oba Ajibade Alabi, has cautioned Nigerians, particularly religious leaders, against promoting ethnic and religious fault lines ahead of the 2023 Elections.

Oba Alabi, who is the paramount ruler Ilawe-Ekiti kingdom noted that the needless ethnic and religious debate is gradually distracting the stakeholders from addressing the hydra-headed challenge of insecurity in the country.

Chief Ajibade Olubunmi, Media Adviser to the Alawe, in a statement said the monarch used the occasion to announce the regulation of the activities of commercial motorcyclists in the community.

Addressing his subjects at the end of three-day fasting and prayers session for peace and progress of the community ,Alawe urged religious leaders to redirect their energies towards offering solutions to the twin evils of banditry and economic woes bedeviling the country.

Alawe posited that since we are all Nigerians,we should always find a common ground to live together in peace and support the government in bringing peace to Nigeria.

He therefore stressed that all hands must be on deck to save Nigeria from the serious security problems facing the nation which may be calamitous if not addressed.

The frontline monarch also used the occasion to tasked government at all levels to always seek inputs of the traditional rulers in whatever steps taken towards ending insecurity.

The Alawe made the plea during his speech today, Thursday, 4thAugust, 2022 at the end of a 3-day fasting and prayer session held in Ilawe Ekiti.

Oba Alabi also enjoined politicians to play their part by joining hands with the Federal government to address the issue of insecurity squarely .

At the the occasion which attracted both Muslims and Christians, the Alawe stressed that Nigerians should prioritize the insecurity issues confronting the Nation above all issues warning that

The foremost traditional ruler however urged the federal and state governments to always carry along traditional rulers of the various communities on steps taken to fight insecurity in the nation.

Oba Alabi who prayed for peace and progress in Ilawe Ekiti condemned the poor electricity supply to the town by the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) adding that he had made representation to the company .

He urged the people of the community to continue to pay their electricity bills despite the epileptic nature of power supply to the town.

The prayer activities organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) attracted personalities from all walks of life in the town while clerics from the Christian and Muslim faiths conducted the prayers.