2023: Gombe governor says court action against him is futile

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has described the legal action embarked upon by the State chapter of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its gubernatorial candidate, Jibrin Barde, against his candidature in the 2023 general elections as efforts in futility.

The Governor through his Director-General, Press Affairs, Ismaila Uba Misilli, told journalists that it is a mere distraction which will not deter him and his administration from delivering dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

Reacting to the suit instituted by the PDP and its gubernatorial candidate, the Governor stated, “We have not yet been served with court process. It’s only when we are served that we would be able to constructively issue any statement.”

The media aide to the Governor added, “For now all I can say based on the information in the media is that these are full of spurious, self- defeatist and unfounded allegations by a party and its candidate being haunted and hunted by their morbid fear of an imminent and inevitable defeat in the 2023 elections.”

He stated further: “They should rather face the electorate and sell their manifestos rather than coming from the backdoor.

“The INEC and Judiciary of today are not the ones that can be hoodwinked. We are waiting for the court process and we shall respond accordingly.”