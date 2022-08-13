A support group, Peter Obi Liberation Team, on Saturday, held One-Million-Man Match in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State Capital.

Members of the group who adorned themselves in face caps and T-shirt bearing Obi’s picture and the Labour Party’s logo, matched round the major streets of Abakaliki metropolis.

The South-East zonal Coordinator of the Group, Dr Francis Orji, in an interview, told Journalists that Obi tsunami is blowing all over the country and there was need to generate the consciousness of Ebonyi people, hence, the solidarity match.

Orji said the near degeneration of governance in Nigeria that had resulted to rise in insecurity, collapse of economy, unemployment, banditry and collapse of the education system would be totally addressed if Obi emerged the president of the country, come 2023.

According to him, Obi deserved to be supported, having promised to change Nigeria from consumption country to production country, noting that the major problem of Nigeria today is that “we borrow to pay debts.”

Orji expressed optimism that Obi would emerged President of Nigeria, come 2023, adding that the essence of the solidarity match was to disprove those thinking that Obi’s supporters only exist on the social media.

He said the Nigerian State is suffering leadership failure, and Obi’s presidency in 2023, would rescue the country.

Agha Ndukwe, the State Coordinator of Peter Obi Liberation Team, said the group embarked on the solidarity match to sensitize Ebonyi people that Nigeria had got a man to liberate it, in person of Peter Obi, if voted to power in 2023.

According to Ndukwe, Nigerians have suffered enough and Obi has been tested and trusted to have the capacity to liberate the country.

The State Coordinator vowed that the group would not relent in preaching Obi message until he is declared winner of the presidential election in 2023.

Also, the State Youths Leader, Comrade Udo Obolo, said Obi’s Presidential bid was a youth project that must be realized to liberate the country, and urged every Nigerian youth to embrace it.

Another leader of the group and elderstatesman, Godwin Arua, said the solidarity match was to demonstrate their supports for the Obi’s aspiration to lead Nigeria, come 2023.

Arua further collaborated that the solidarity match was also to demonstrate that Obi’s supporters don’t only exist on the social media as being postulated in some quarters, even as he added that both the old and young people had joined the Obi movement, in their resolve to rescue Nigeria from misgovernance.