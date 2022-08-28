2023: Khalifa Sanusi urges Nigerians to pray, vote for honest, competent leaders

Former Emir of Kano, Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi II, has urged Nigerians to pray and vote for honest and competent leaders that would address insecurity and other challenges facing the country.

He gave the charge at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the Jam’iyyatu Ansariddeen Attijaniyya, Nigeria, on Sunday, in Abuja.

Sanusi, also a former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, and who is the President General of the organisation, urged Nigerians to be united for national development.

“What we need going forward is to improve the unity of the Dharikka and improve our relationship with other Muslims as well as other Nigerian and to play a big role in contributing to the future of this country.

“We need to pray hard for peace and stability in Nigeria that Allah give us leaders who are competent, honest and who would serve the interest of the people, especially as we are faced with incoming elections and insecurity in the country, we have no weapons as Muslims other than prayer.

“So, I called on all of you to continue to pray to Allah to give us good leaders and protect us against the machinations of our enemies,” Sanusi said.

On his part, the National Secretary of the organisation, Mallam Muhammad Alqasim Yahaya, said the meeting was among others to discuss the way forward on their contributions to tackling the challenges facing the nation and also their contributions to national development.

On 2023 elections, he urged Nigerians to ignore opposition to the Muslim-Muslim ticket and consider the competency of those concerned.

On the ongoing ASUU strike, Yahaya said it is beyond university education as the basic, especially the Almajiri education, and primary levels should be acted upon.

He therefore, urged the striking lecturers to reconsider their stand and shelve the strikes.