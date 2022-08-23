2023: Nigerian government to digitise records, automate workflow for effective collaboration among MDAs

The federal government says it is working to digitise public service before the end of the first quarter of 2023.

Ibiene Roberts, permanent secretary, ministry of special duties and intergovernmental affairs, disclosed this on Monday in Abuja.

Roberts, while presenting the Standard Operation Procedures (SOP) to George Akume, minister of special duties and intergovernmental affairs, said the procedure was in line with the directives of the head of the civil service of the federation (HoCSF) to ministries departments and agencies (MDA).

SOP is a step-by-step instruction that acts as a guideline for an employee’s work processes and best describes the activities necessary to complete tasks in a particular schedule.

“All MDAs are to formally document and present the SOPs developed in their respective MDAs in hardcopies for ease of reference,” she said.

“The office of the HoCSF in readiness for the process automation in the civil service deployed SOP replication team to core MDAs.”

“It is an aspect of the Enterprise Content Management (ECM) with the mandate to digitise records and automate workflow to achieve an overall improvement in information sharing and collaboration across the MDAs.

“When employees follow the SOP for a particular job, they produce a product that is consistent and predictable.”

Roberts further said the ministry has responsibility to cascade the development of SOPs in the agencies under its direct supervision for operation.

While receiving the documents, Akume appreciated the effort of Folashade Yemi-Esan, HoCSF, in changing the narratives of work culture in the federal civil service.

“The transformative initiatives of this present administration are crucial to relieving the challenges faced by the civil servants in the discharge of their duties,” Akume said.

“Today, we are gathered here for the official presentation of SOP, developed by the ministry to serve as a guide for work processes for staff in various departments.”

Akume added that the consequential effects of the document would promote efficiency and effectiveness in job performance and delivery.