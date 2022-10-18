2023: Nyesom Wike backs Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s re-election bid

Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has declared his total support for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s re-election bid.
Wike, who has been in a running battle with his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the choice of its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, said Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is thr best man for Lagos Governor due to his performance.
He spoke at the ongoing 22nd National Women’s Conference in Victoria Island. The annual conference, with the theme ‘Spring Forth, Stand Out,’ is organised by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO), and will end on Thursday.
If you enjoy this story, please do not forget to check out our other news stories:
- Group: Corruption, bad governance fuelling poverty in Nigeria
- IPC condemns closure of six media outlets in Zamfara
- Nasarawa assembly decries poor standard of primary education
- Kaduna: 73,000 people jostle for 10,000 teaching jobs
- ARCON: Nigeria loses N120 billion to production of advertising materials
- EFCC: Bankers working with fraudsters to defraud customers
- Minister: 341,642 Nigerian refugees in Niger, Chad, Cameroun
- 2023 Budget: Group hails Nigerian government, ask for improved funding of BHCPF
- Muhammadu Buhari: We have met yearnings, aspirations of Nigerians
- NDDC: Group faults Benson Enikuomehin’s alleged claim on non oil producing area nominees
Governor Wike said the involvement of women in politics and decision making in Lagos State is helping the state continue to set the pace. He also expressed his amazement at all COWLSO was, and promised to replicate all he has learnt from the conference.
As part of support for COWLSO, Wike donated N300 millions to the association.