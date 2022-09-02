2023: Oyo CP warns politicians against illegal campaign before INEC stipulated time

Oyo state Commissioner of Police, CP, Adebowale Williams, has on Friday warned politicians against any illegal gathering and campaign against the stipulated time of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

A copy of the statement made available to newsmen in Ibadan, the Capital City of Oyo state stated as thus; In consonance with the regulations of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) concerning pre-electioneering activities towards the forthcoming 2023 General Elections, the Oyo State Police Command wishes to categorically advice members of the public against the conduct of any political processions or rallies till the official commencement of the designated and approved period for Political Campaigns by INEC in the interest of Public Order and Safety.

In furtherance of the above and guided by Section 40 of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), where every citizen is entitled to assemble freely and associate with persons with the same interest and values, the command is also obligated to ensure that the provisions of Section 45 stands where the rights of other citizens must be protected in the interest of public order and morality.

However, considering the various ongoing constructions, traffic considerations around the metropolis and possible emergence of security threats to others, the Oyo State Police Command have made comprehensive plans of providing security for static assemblage of people, groups and interest at any place or time provided the much-needed clearance for such was sought and approved.

So also, the Commissioner of Police, CP Adebowale Williams psc(+) fdc has directed Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and all tactical commanders to personally lead confidence building patrols across the length and breadth of the state to include but not limited to critical infrastructures, media houses, religious centers , recreational centers and other public spaces with a view to maintain law and order in this regard.

Penultimately, Political Splinter groups, Support Coalitions, Parents, Guardians and leaders wielding different degrees of influence are enjoined to advise their supporters,followers, children, wards and proteges against being used to scuttle the relative tranquility status in the State.

Lastly, the good people of the State are advised to go about their lawful business without fear of molestation and harassment as the Command continues to monitor activities within the State.

In cases of emergency, the Command can always be reached through these emergency control room numbers: 615 (toll free) (OYO STATE SECURITY TRUST FUND), and Oyo State Police Command emergency lines 07055495413 and 08081768614. The NPF rescue me app is also available for free download on both Android and Apple IOS, for Android and I phone users respectively.