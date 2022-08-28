2023: Senate whip cautions politicians against hate campaigns

The Senate Chief Whip, Orji Kalu, has congratulated the government and people of Abia on the occasion of the 31st year anniversary of the creation of the state.

Kalu, in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja, commended the people of the state for ”their selflessness, resilience and dedication to the growth and progress of the state.”

The former governor of Abia urged the political class to live up to expectations and play politics devoid of hate campaigns.

While cautioning against hate speech and campaigns of calumny, Kalu said that development can only thrive in an atmosphere of peace and harmony.

Kalu expressed appreciation to the people of the state for their support of him and his successors, promising to continue to champion their cause.

“I join the good people of Abia state in celebrating the 31st anniversary of the creation of the state.

“It is a good opportunity to reflect on the past in a bid to forge ahead.

“The political class must shun selfish ambitions and make the development of the state a top priority.

“I urge politicians to desist from making inflammatory utterances in the interest of the state,” he stated.

Kalu called on the people of the state to be steadfast, resilient and selfless in their endeavours.

Abia was created on Aug. 27, 1991, during the government of retired Gen. Ibrahim Babangida.

Dr Ogbonnaya Onu served as the first executive governor, while Orji Kalu succeeded him.