2023: Southern Kaduna Christian leaders set agenda for governorship candidates

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, over 1,000 Christian leaders in Southern Kaduna have met with governorship candidates of political parties in the state, where they unfolded their agenda and campaign manifestoes on how to govern the state if elected into office.

During the meeting held in Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Government Area, the issue of insecurity, economy and unity dominated the discussions, with candidates of the All Progressives Congress, New Nigerian People’s Party and Labour Party, promising to address the socio-economic challenges confronting the state.

The 2023 general elections is just about five months away but the political environment is getting charged by the day, with political parties and their candidates making frantic efforts to sell their agenda to the people, even as the official campaign start date of September 28 draws close.

The meeting which is tagged, ‘Southern Kaduna Pastors’ Congress’, has in attendance governorship candidates of the APC, Uba Sani; the Labour Party, Jonathan Asake; NNPP, Suleiman Hunkuyi; Action Alliance, Timothy Adamu; and the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Andrew Duya.

The convener of the meeting, Emmanuel Kure, highlighted the aim of the gathering with a focus on security, economy and unity.

With the agenda for the meeting known, the candidates took turns to unfold their agenda and explain to the clergymen what they intend to do for the people of Southern Kaduna.

Besides this interactive session, the Christian leaders said the engagements will continue, with the hope of selecting three candidates out of the contestants, who will then be presented to the group to pray and choose from as their preferred candidate in the 2023 general elections.