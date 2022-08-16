23 Sick Nigerian nationals, 174 others arrive from Libya

Twenty-three Nigerians with minor medical cases and 151 other Libya returnees, on Tuesday, arrived Nigeria.

The returnees arrived the cargo wing of the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos, at about 3.35p.m., aboard Al Buraq Air Boeing 737-800 with registration number 5A-DMG.

This makes it about 2,044 Libya returnees that arrived Nigeria in year 2022.

The returnees were received by the Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Alhaji Mustapha Ahmed who was represented by the Lagos Territorial Office Coordinator, Ibrahim Farinloye.

According to NEMA, their profiles revealed that 69 female adults, five female children and 10 female infants have voluntarily returned.

Also aboard the flight were 75 male adults, 12 male children and three male infants.

The profile also revealed that 23 of them were with minor medical cases.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in collaboration with European Union, EU, have been repatriating thousands of stranded Nigerian from various countries since 2017 through a special Assisted Voluntary Repatriation programme.

Farinloye said: “In 2022 alone, the Tuesday’s flight makes it the 12th flights recorded at the end of the exercise.

“This makes it about 2, 044 Nigerian returnees that have been assisted back to the country from Libya, through Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Ikeja.

“Out of these, 848 are male adults, 719 female adults, 180 children and 123 infants made up the total number number of 2,044.”

Agencies present at the reception centre included Nigeria Immigration Service, FAAN; Refugee Commission, NAPTIP, Federal Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Police Force to receive the returnees back to their fatherland.