WHO: 25 million kids unvaccinated in 2021

The data says the children did not receive vaccination against diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis, a marker for immunisation coverage in general.

Partnership for Maternal Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH), made this known in a press release.

It said global leaders must act now to reverse cuts to vital health services for women, children and adolescents caused by COVID-19, conflict and climate change.

The organisation stated that taking place alongside the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, tomorrow’s annual PMNCH Accountability Breakfast will highlight the need for urgent, targeted investment in programmes and policies to tackle the devastating social and economic impact of these crises on the health and wellbeing of vulnerable women, children and adolescents.

It stated, “Over the past two decades, a concerted global effort has improved the lives of millions of women, children and adolescents. The proportion of girls being educated globally, for example, rose from 73 percent in 1995 to 89 percent by 2020; the number of child brides reduced by 15 percent over the last decade, averting an estimated 25 million marriages; and there were three million fewer teen births per year since 2000. These gains, and many more, are now being undermined by COVID-19, climate change and conflict.

“Data from WHO and UNICEF shows that in 2021 alone, 25 million children did not receive the basic vaccine against diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis, a marker for immunization coverage in general. This represents the largest sustained drop-in rates of routine childhood vaccinations in a generation, potentially wiping out 30 years of progress. In 2022, 274 million people will need humanitarian assistance and protection. This number is a significant increase from 235 million people a year ago, which was already the highest figure in decades.

“West and Central Africa has one of Africa’s largest displaced populations, with some 5.6 million internally displaced, 1.3 million refugees, 1.4 million returnees who still need assistance, and 1.6 million Stateless. In the Sahel region, armed conflict and attacks on civilians have displaced nearly three million people, nearly one million since January 2019.